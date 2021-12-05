Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

