Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $492.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $403.89 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

