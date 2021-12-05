Royal Fund Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 124,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 101,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 125,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14.

