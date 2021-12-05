Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Update

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of DS opened at $1.53 on Friday. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 37,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

