Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Update

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of DS opened at $1.53 on Friday. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter.
Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.
Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.