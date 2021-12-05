Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 838,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,202,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

