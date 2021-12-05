Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Decreases By 22.7%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS LYSCF opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

