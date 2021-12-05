Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Intellicheck posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDN shares. Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDN opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

