iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EWJV opened at $27.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the period.

