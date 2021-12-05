Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 676 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

