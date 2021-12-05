Eagle Health Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises about 5.8% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,347 shares of company stock worth $23,716,826. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $86.56 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.19 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

