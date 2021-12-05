Eagle Health Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for approximately 3.8% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Guardant Health worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,676,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

