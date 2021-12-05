Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 765 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in California Water Service Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after buying an additional 432,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,863,000 after buying an additional 255,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after buying an additional 160,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after buying an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after buying an additional 98,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.14. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

