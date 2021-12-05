Nationwide Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,805,000. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

