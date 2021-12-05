WP Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WP Advisors LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $183.93 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

