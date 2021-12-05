WP Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,633,000 after purchasing an additional 520,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

NYSE:ICE opened at $130.19 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $107.66 and a one year high of $139.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

