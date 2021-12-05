Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 2.5% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,070 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

