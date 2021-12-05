Garrison Asset Management LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $111.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

