Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.8% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

