SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $112.85.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

