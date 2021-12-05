GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $36.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

