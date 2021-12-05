GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 68,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 165.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

CL opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

