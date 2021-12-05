iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

