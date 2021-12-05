Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.16% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $21,255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 133.7% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 176,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.45. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

