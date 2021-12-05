North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 16,153 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Eastern were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eastern by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The Eastern Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 3.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 10,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 44,020 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,144.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.