North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.78 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $156.62 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.80.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

