North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 480 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

NYSE:KKR opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.