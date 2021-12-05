iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after buying an additional 380,277 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,823,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,428,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

