Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $484,601.15 and $14,196.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.