Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 66,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $217.14 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.65 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.