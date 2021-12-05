Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.30 and a 200-day moving average of $164.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

