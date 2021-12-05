Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $290.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.83 and a twelve month high of $312.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

