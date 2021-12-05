Head-To-Head Review: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) vs. Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -7,375.65% -19.37% -18.53% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -46.24% -40.62%

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 560.11 -$19.31 million ($0.67) -7.82 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.25 million ($3.39) -1.77

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 377.10%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 463.33%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including allosteric and canonical EGFR mutations; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

