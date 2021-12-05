15,540 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,667,171 shares of company stock worth $395,648,211. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.