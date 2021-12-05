CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $30,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the second quarter valued at $811,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 69.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 353.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRA International alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,330 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $91.85 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.