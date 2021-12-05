Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,766 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

