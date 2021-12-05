Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AAP opened at $226.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

