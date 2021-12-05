Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FactSet Research Systems worth $21,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $466.38 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

