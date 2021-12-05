Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.