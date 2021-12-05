RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,785 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Webster Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Webster Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $63.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

