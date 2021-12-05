RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 511.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,591,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $2,739,457. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.68.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

