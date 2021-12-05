3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,835,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $172.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.46.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

