Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of PNW opened at $66.17 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

