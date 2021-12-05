StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $283.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

