Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.
DNG stock opened at C$2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dynacor Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.72.
About Dynacor Gold Mines
