Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

DNG stock opened at C$2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dynacor Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.72.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.