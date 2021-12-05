Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

TLYS stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $505.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.