Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Rises By 18.7%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 17,120,000 shares. Currently, 36.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

