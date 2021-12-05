Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,684,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 547,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 277,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

CRF stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.31%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.