Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN stock opened at 104.67 on Friday. Rivian has a 12-month low of 95.20 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Get Rivian alerts:

In other Rivian news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.