AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYPS. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $13,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

In other news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

