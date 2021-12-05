AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $214,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.36. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.40, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

